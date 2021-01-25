Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,086 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.10. 2,102,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,887. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $128.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

