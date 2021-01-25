Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 224,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.3% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.27. 8,682,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,146,210. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.