Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.90. 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,500,649. The company has a market cap of $179.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.