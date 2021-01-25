12,249 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARWR traded up $2.06 on Monday, reaching $84.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 696,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,832. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average of $56.54.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,395. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $2,670,964.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,606. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ARWR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

