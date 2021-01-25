Benin Management CORP Has $425,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Benin Management CORP grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after purchasing an additional 42,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $385.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,769,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,974,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $386.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $373.96 and a 200 day moving average of $348.92.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

