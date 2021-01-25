Epstein & White Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 387,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $20,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

ACWX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.48. 983,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,202. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.55. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

