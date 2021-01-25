Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.28. 9,543,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,994,087. The firm has a market cap of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

