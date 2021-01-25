Epstein & White Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 2.5% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.16. The stock had a trading volume of 732,556 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.75. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

