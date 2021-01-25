GAPS (GAP) Price Hits $0.45

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001392 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0% lower against the dollar. GAPS has a market capitalization of $4.54 million and approximately $368.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,533.41 or 0.99758462 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00032157 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000235 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

