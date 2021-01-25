AtromG8 (AG8) Achieves Market Cap of $195,921.67

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. AtromG8 has a market cap of $195,921.67 and approximately $51,350.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AtromG8 has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AtromG8 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00053743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072220 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00275634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00068843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038377 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 12,688,094 coins. The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog

AtromG8 Coin Trading

AtromG8 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AtromG8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AG8USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AtromG8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AtromG8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.