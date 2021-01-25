MoonSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,716.00 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $4,716.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00423306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000196 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 13,339,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,317,389 tokens. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

MoonSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

