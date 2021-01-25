BoringDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.72 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. BoringDAO has a market cap of $17.42 million and $5.72 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for about $397.60 or 0.01219166 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00053743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00128147 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072220 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00275634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00068843 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038377 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

