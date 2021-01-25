Cambridge Advisors Inc. Sells 586 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up 0.7% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 934,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,448,000 after buying an additional 35,581 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 886,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,068,000 after buying an additional 421,722 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 655,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,238,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 631,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,277,000 after buying an additional 60,698 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.16. 537,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.49. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $94.43.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

