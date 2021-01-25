9,724 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Purchased by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.11. 2,157,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,018,029. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. Raymond James downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.