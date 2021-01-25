Aspen Investment Management Inc Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,705 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.0% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.82. 289,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,374,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $1,504,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

