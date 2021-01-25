Golden Green Inc. Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,000. Mastercard comprises about 1.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $8,948,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,532,591,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,854 shares of company stock worth $154,997,378 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $329.35. 383,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,130. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.31.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

