Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Sells 340 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 6.9% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $4.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.75. 8,014,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,205,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $290.29 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.83.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.74.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

