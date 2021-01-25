Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Trading Down 11.9%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)’s share price fell 11.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $71.64 and last traded at $72.30. 1,349,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,076,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 100.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 690,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,480,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 2,518.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 186,769 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 179,636 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $5,794,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cryoport by 104.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,437 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 121,630 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

