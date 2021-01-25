Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.55

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Several analysts recently commented on TVPKF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

