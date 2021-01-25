Amarillo National Bank Has $932,000 Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.28. 19,114,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,158,768. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $651,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

