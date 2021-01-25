Sky Investment Group LLC Invests $268,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Sky Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $17,605,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $9,544,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $5,240,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth $4,419,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth $4,228,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,521. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.64.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $746.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.55 million. Vontier’s revenue was up 714.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

