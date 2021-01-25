Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 305 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Sky Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFF. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $116.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,262,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average is $118.01. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.