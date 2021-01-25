Amarillo National Bank Purchases Shares of 2,313 Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Amarillo National Bank purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,773,000 after purchasing an additional 692,591 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 55,752 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 350.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 75,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 58,598 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at about $7,978,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.44. 2,096,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,163,561. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $619.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,010. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.94.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

