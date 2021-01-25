Sky Investment Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sky Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.17. 1,447,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.98 and its 200 day moving average is $194.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

