Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.69. 5,302,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,113,890. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $114.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.09.

