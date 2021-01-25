Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) to report sales of $13.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.67 million and the lowest is $12.36 million. Simulations Plus posted sales of $10.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $50.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.66 million to $50.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $59.74 million, with estimates ranging from $59.62 million to $59.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,654,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,707,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,572,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,631 shares of company stock worth $6,456,024. 24.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth about $586,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,563,000 after buying an additional 285,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLP traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,226. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

