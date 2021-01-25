Zacks: Analysts Expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.20 Million

Brokerages predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will post $49.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.04 million and the highest is $49.36 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $48.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year sales of $158.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.10 million to $158.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $208.60 million, with estimates ranging from $197.86 million to $219.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.23.

Safe Bulkers stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 313,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.