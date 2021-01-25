S4FE (S4F) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.97 Million

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. Over the last week, S4FE has traded up 100.1% against the U.S. dollar. One S4FE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. S4FE has a market capitalization of $17.07 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00072033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00798736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.71 or 0.04302079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017554 BTC.

About S4FE

S4FE (CRYPTO:S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade S4FE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase S4FE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

