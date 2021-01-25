BitTorrent (BTT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $364.57 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitTorrent has a market cap of $364.57 million and approximately $64.61 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008143 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009098 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001295 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002473 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,977,565,597 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

BitTorrent can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

