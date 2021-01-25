Cortex Market Cap Reaches $26.41 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Cortex has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. Cortex has a market cap of $26.41 million and $2.51 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00072033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.36 or 0.00798736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.71 or 0.04302079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

