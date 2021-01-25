Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 2,430 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $176.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.38.

In other news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,207,619 shares of company stock worth $224,096,803. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,989. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $238.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.96 and a 200 day moving average of $148.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.36 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

