Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1,112.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for 1.6% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $21,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,212,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443,381. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.52. The company has a market capitalization of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.54.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

