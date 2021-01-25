Hardy Reed LLC Purchases 1,730 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,465 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,583,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 71,245 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,924 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

IJJ traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.10. The company had a trading volume of 218,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,777. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $92.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.