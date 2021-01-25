Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Roku by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,462.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 598,203 shares of company stock worth $181,266,207 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

Roku stock traded up $3.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $426.64. 4,548,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,087,750. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $448.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.90 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.37.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

