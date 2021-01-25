Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $300,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 886.3% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 62,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Facebook by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock valued at $350,347,998. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.57. 1,034,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,730,340. The company has a market capitalization of $790.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.23.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.64.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

