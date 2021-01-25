MEMBERS Trust Co Cuts Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MEMBERS Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.8% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,580,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,239 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,330,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,733,000 after purchasing an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after purchasing an additional 150,906 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 971,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 937,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,397,000 after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $261.51. 867,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,917. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $262.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

