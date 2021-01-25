Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Pentair makes up 1.0% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

