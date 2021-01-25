Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,322. The company has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.58. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

