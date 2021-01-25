Baxter Bros Inc. Sells 10 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baxter Bros Inc. decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $9.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,205.92. 1,472,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,505. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,285.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 768.11, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,147.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,037.12.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. 140166 began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

