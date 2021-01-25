Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 6,170 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Nucor makes up about 1.4% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.52. 1,979,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,672. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

