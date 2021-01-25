Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) is Grace & White Inc. NY’s 2nd Largest Position

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Applied Industrial Technologies makes up about 3.2% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $15,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of AIT traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $747.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $116,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $350,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $521,591 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

