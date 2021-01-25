Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY cut its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Lydall accounts for 2.0% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Lydall were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lydall by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Lydall by 299.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Lydall by 8.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lydall by 279.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Lydall by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 138,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

Separately, Sidoti lowered Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:LDL traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.88. 72,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,332. The firm has a market cap of $565.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $35.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.