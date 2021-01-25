2,600 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Biogen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Biogen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Biogen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Biogen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIIB traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $275.54. The stock had a trading volume of 774,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.53. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BIIB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.97.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

