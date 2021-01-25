Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 7,676 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 47,861,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. The stock has a market cap of $269.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

