Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 781 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,854,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,050,703. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $217.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

