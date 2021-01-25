Longview Acquisition (NYSE:LGVW) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LGVW) were down 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $19.54. Approximately 3,221,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,252,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGVW. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Longview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

