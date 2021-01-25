Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 215,541,656 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 380,409,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 7.01.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Sundial Growers had a negative net margin of 415.89% and a negative return on equity of 187.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Sundial Growers Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 40.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 183,619 shares during the period. 3.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

