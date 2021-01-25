Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price was down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.11 and last traded at $44.11. Approximately 1,068,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 754,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $206.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.