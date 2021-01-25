Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Down 6.8%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $28.03. Approximately 737,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 801,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaos from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $11.38.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaos by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

