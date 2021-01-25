Jaws Acquisition (NYSE:JWS) Trading Down 7.1%

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.81. Approximately 1,183,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,397,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jaws Acquisition stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

